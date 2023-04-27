Anesthesia

Top-paying states for anesthesiologists | 2023

Claire Wallace -  

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists is $302,970, according to April 25 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey. 

Colorado is the highest paying state for anesthesiologists, according to BLS data. 

Note: Wage data not available for all states. The exact wage data was unavailable for the highest-paying states. 

The five highest-paying states for anesthesiologists, including Washington, D.C.: 

1. Colorado 

2. Washington, D.C. 

3. Hawaii 

4. Louisiana 

5. Maine

