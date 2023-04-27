Top-paying states for anesthesiologists | 2023

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists is $302,970, according to April 25 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Colorado is the highest paying state for anesthesiologists, according to BLS data.

Note: Wage data not available for all states. The exact wage data was unavailable for the highest-paying states.

The five highest-paying states for anesthesiologists, including Washington, D.C.:

1. Colorado

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Hawaii

4. Louisiana

5. Maine