Top-paying states for anesthesiologists | 2023

The average annual salary for anesthesiologists is $302,970, according to April 25 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Colorado is the highest paying state for anesthesiologists, according to BLS data.
Note: Wage data not available for all states. The exact wage data was unavailable for the highest-paying states.
The five highest-paying states for anesthesiologists, including Washington, D.C.:
1. Colorado
2. Washington, D.C.
3. Hawaii
4. Louisiana
5. Maine