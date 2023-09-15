The importance of customer service in anesthesia

As anesthesia practices have evolved over the years, it has become increasingly more important to maintain a high level of customer service to maintain relationships with both the patient and administration, according to a Sept. 11 blog post from Rita Astani, president of anesthesia for Coronis Health.

While they need to be excellent at clinical care, anesthesiologists also need to be great members of the medical staff who can work hand-in-hand with surgeons, nurses and operating room staffers. The whole experience should leave a patient happy that they chose a certain facility.

By accepting an anesthesiologist as a provider at a practice, management is assessing that person is qualified to provide a high-quality experience, from rigorous quality control to a good bedside manner.

Some systems have even implemented patient, surgeon and OR staffers' feedback into anesthesiologists' annual reviews. This is the type of quality control that is becoming more common across the board for major health systems.

As practices grow and turnover rates increase, systems are not settling for employees who cannot provide strong service.