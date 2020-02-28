Surgery center anesthesia chief recognized by New York society

Rebecca Twersky, MD, received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Society of Anesthesiologists.

With clinical expertise in ambulatory anesthesia, Dr. Twersky serves as chief of anesthesia at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City. The surgery center has 12 operating rooms and care areas.

The award recognizes her contributions to anesthesiology and her efforts to advance the specialty's research and education.

Dr. Twersky was one of 12 individuals from Memorial Sloan Kettering recognized for recent awards and appointments.

