South Carolina pain practice opening new space

Conway, S.C.-based Atlantic Coast Pain Specialists plans to move to a more than 5,000-square-foot building in the coming months, myhorrynews.com reports.

What you should know:

1. Blake Kline, MD, opted to develop the new space to grow his practice. The project has taken about a year.

2. Dr. Kline plans to add a second nurse practitioner and two spinal, joint physical therapists once the space opens.

3. The clinic can also accommodate another medical specialty, which is still to be determined.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.