Precision Anesthesia breach compromises 209,200 patients' data

Precision Anesthesia Billing has filed a notice of data breach with HHS after an incident affected the personal information of 209,200 individuals, according to an Aug. 7 article from law firm Console and Associates published on JDSupra.

Breached information might include patient names, Social Security numbers, demographic information, protected health information and health insurance information. Patients whose information was breached have received a letter from Precision, according to the article.

Unauthorized actors accessed and removed certain files from Precision's network between May 4 and 7. The company filed its notice with HHS on July 7.