North American Partners in Anesthesia acquires North Carolina practice

North American Partners in Anesthesia has acquired Cumberland Anesthesia Associates in Fayetteville, N.C.

The acquisition makes North Carolina hospitals Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Harnett Health System in Dunn part of the North American Partners in Anesthesia network, according to a March 16 news release.

Cumberland Anesthesia Associates has been the exclusive provider of anesthesia services to the facilities. The group practice's physicians will continue to serve through the new partnership.

North American Partners in Anesthesia provides services to over 500 healthcare facilities across 20 states.