Anesthesia management company North American Partners in Anesthesia has partnered with Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center to provide anesthesia services to the community.

The partnership began on June 1, according to a June 13 press release. Niagara Falls Medical has 171 beds and a state-designated stroke center.

NAPA has 40 years of experience focused on anesthesia, collaborating with facilities in 21 states and nearly 6,000 clinicians.