Michigan scraps physician supervision requirement for CRNAs

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill lifting restrictions on certified registered nurse anesthetists.

House Bill 4359 removes the supervision requirements for CRNAs, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Michigan is the 43rd state to lift the requirement, according to a July 13 news release.

CRNAs comprise 68 percent of Michigan's anesthesia care providers.

The AANA applauded Ms. Whitmer's action.

"Increased demand, limited resources, and the rural nature of the state dictate that a system capable of meeting the needs of all Michigan residents be maintained and this law provides that," AANA President Steven Sertich said.