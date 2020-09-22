Make your ASC's anesthesia program more efficient: 5 strategies

An efficient anesthesia program is a key driver of operational and financial success in an ASC, according to Sullivan Healthcare Consulting.

Five ways to maximize anesthesia program efficiency:

1. Standardize the pre-anesthesia screening program to ensure proper testing is completed, unnecessary testing is eliminated, and rooms, staff and equipment are appropriately assigned.

2. Establish clear medication guidelines that office staff and pre-anesthesia screening nurses can use to provide patient instruction for the day of surgery.

3. Develop a block scheduling program with well-defined policies and procedures, variable block sizes and release times.

4. Redesign or reconfigure the perioperative department to optimize patient flow.

5. Standardize patient handoff procedures, including a fixed time and location for any face-to-face exchange, to achieve higher handoff rates.

