Less anesthesia is effective for patients undergoing outpatient anorectal surgery, study shows

Lowering the dose of saddle block anesthesia, a commonly preferred option in ambulatory anorectal surgery, may provide better recovery results and optimal surgical condition, according to a June 27 study published in Cureus.

The study, conducted by researchers in Turkey, comprised 68 adult patients undergoing ambulatory anorectal surgery who were classified as American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status I and II. The patients were split into two groups: Group one received 5 mg of hyperbaric bupivacaine 0.5 percent, and group two received 3 mg hyperbaric bupivacaine 0.5 percent. Both groups were composed of individuals with similar demographics and surgical characteristics.

The study found that the lower dose in group two resulted in a longer sensation-loss time and a shorter duration of time for the sensation to come back. Additionally, group two experienced a shorter voiding time and discharge times.

Improved recovery outcomes and an ideal surgical state suggests the lower dose may be more efficient for patients undergoing ambulatory anorectal surgery, according to the study.