Industry consolidation is affecting anesthesia — here's how 

Hospital mergers, which have become increasingly common, can dramatically change the way anesthesia practices function, according to a March 11 post by medical revenue cycle management group Coronis Health.

Here are four key notes:

1. "Niche facilities are dinosaurs and a thing of the past" amid increasing consolidation, according to the report. In the first three quarters of 2023, there were 53 announced hospital mergers.

2. These mergers and acquisitions are driven by the following factors: market share feeds financial strength, market dominance allows institutions to set the standard of care and it allows for efficiency that enhances profit.

3. The objective of anesthesia practice mergers should be to maintain a level of independence, but practices will have to consider many factors to remain viable, the report said, including financial support and subsidy negotiations.

4. Anesthesia practices with the most consistently delivered value will do the best in a large entity.

"The reality is that ultimately most anesthesia providers will work for some larger entity," the post said. "The objective is to be the one who defines that process rather than the one who has it imposed."