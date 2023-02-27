How happy are anesthesiologists outside work? 3 report takeaways

Only 58 percent of anesthesiologists said they were happy outside of work, compared to 85 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," released Feb. 24.

Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.

Three takeaways: