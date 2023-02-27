How happy are anesthesiologists outside work? 3 report takeaways

Only 58 percent of anesthesiologists said they were happy outside of work, compared to 85 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023," released Feb. 24.
Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.
Three takeaways:
- Thirty-five percent of anesthesiologists said they are burned out, 6 percent said they are depressed, 19 percent said they are both burned out and depressed and 40 percent said they were neither.
- Forty-two percent of anesthesiologists said burnout had a strong/severe impact on their lives, while 36 percent said it had a moderate impact and 22 percent said it had little or no impact.
- Fourteen percent of anesthesiologists said they have sought professional help to deal with burnout, 47 percent said they have not sought professional help but would consider using it and 40 percent said they have not and would not consider using it.