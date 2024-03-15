How anesthesiologist salaries stack up

Anesthesiologists earn an average of $302,970 annually, according to May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor statistics.

Forbes named anesthesiologist the sixth highest-paying medical job. Cardiologists topped the list, making $421,330 annually.

Anesthesiologist was tied for first for the best-paying job with obstetrician and gynecologist and oral and maxillofacial surgeon by U.S. News & World Report, which used an occupation's median salary to determine the list. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, obstetricians and gynecologists earn an average of $277,320 annually, while oral and maxillofacial surgeons earn $309,410.