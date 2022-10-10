Anesthesiologists should weigh cost benefits of in-house versus outsourced billing structures

In order to maximize profits, anesthesiologists need to weigh the benefits of different billing structures, according to an Anesthesia Insider blog post from founder and CEO of MiraMed Global, Tony Mira.

Anesthesiologists have begun migrating from in-house billing to outsourced options in the last few decades, according to the report.

Large practices that have brought billing in-house have had to set up a proper office, hire trained staff, find a computer system and decide how to manage everything.

Every anesthesia practice is different, and providers need to look at the scope of their people, processes, technology and ability to manage change when considering the best means of billing.

To move billing in-house, practices need to hire staff that are knowledgeable about payer guidelines and processes and that can sort through documentation.

In-house billing employees also have to be aware of processes, as regulations can be complicated.

Technology is also a key piece of the puzzle, with practices needing up-to-date billing software if they want to move operations in-house.

Challenges of in-house billing can make it less cost-effective and more difficult to manage than outsourced billing, according to the blog post.

Billing operations have to be prepared for change, both internal and external.