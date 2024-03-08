Anesthesiologist lifestyle, happiness in 2024: 12 things to know

Over half (61%) of anesthesiologists would take a cut in their annual salaries to be able to maintain a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's 2024 "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle and Happiness Report," published March 8.

Here are 11 additional things to know about anesthesiologists' lifestyles and happiness in 2024:

1. The top way that anesthesiologists try to maintain their happiness and mental health is through spending time with family and friends (75%).

2. About 38% of anesthesiologists feel either conflicted or very conflicted as parents due to their work demands, while 34% feel somewhat conflicted.

3. The majority of anesthesiologists believe that prioritizing family and personal time is very (68%) or somewhat (27%) important.

4. The majority of anesthesiologists believe that their diets are either very (20%) or somewhat (58%) healthy.

5. Half of anesthesiologists (50%) are actively trying to lose weight.

6. About 26% of anesthesiologists exercise four to five times a week, while an additional 36% exercise two to three times a week.

7. About 27% of anesthesiologists consume one drink or less a week, while 22% drink no alcohol.

8. Nearly half of anesthesiologists (42%) are trying to cut back on their online time.

9. Nearly all practicing anesthesiologists (84%) are married. Of those, 81% rate their marriages as good or very good.

10. The majority of anesthesiologists (67%) are either spiritual or religious.

11. More than a third of anesthesiologists (37%) take more than six weeks of vacation time a year.