Anesthesiologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 29 states

The mean hourly wage for anesthesiologists across the U.S. is $145.66, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.
Here's how the mean hourly wage for anesthesiologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.
Note: Compensation data for anesthesiologists was not available for every state.
Alabama
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $184.42
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Arizona
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $140.24
State minimum hourly wage: $13.85
Connecticut
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $185.03
State minimum hourly wage: $14.00
Florida
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $144.22
State minimum hourly wage: $11.00
Idaho
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $196.07
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Illinois
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $114.72
State minimum hourly wage: $13.00
Indiana
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $142.49
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Iowa
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $182.64
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Kansas
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $123.81
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Kentucky
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $158.55
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Maryland
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $190.06
State minimum hourly wage: $13.25
Minnesota
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $189.08
State minimum hourly wage: $8.63 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.59 for companies making more
Montana
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $166.70
State minimum hourly wage: $9.95 for companies with gross sales over $110,000; $4 for business not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less
Nebraska
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $202.91
State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees
Nevada
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $136.09
State minimum hourly wage: $9.50 with health insurance provided; $10.50 without health insurance
New York
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $148.73
State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and NYC)
North Carolina
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $147.07
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Ohio
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $168.34
State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else
Oregon
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $189.93
State minimum hourly wage: $13.50
South Carolina
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $170.74
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Tennessee
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $154.66
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Texas
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $143.61
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Utah
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $126.36
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Vermont
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $171.24
State minimum hourly wage: $13.18 for employers with two or more employees
Virginia
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $122.33
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
Washington
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $201.90
State minimum hourly wage: $15.74
West Virginia
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $116.37
State minimum hourly wage: $8.75 for companies with six or more employees at one location
Wisconsin
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $179.92
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Wyoming
Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $98.94
State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act