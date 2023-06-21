Anesthesiologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 29 states

The mean hourly wage for anesthesiologists across the U.S. is $145.66, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.

Here's how the mean hourly wage for anesthesiologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.

Note: Compensation data for anesthesiologists was not available for every state.

Alabama

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $184.42

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Arizona

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $140.24

State minimum hourly wage: $13.85

Connecticut

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $185.03

State minimum hourly wage: $14.00

Florida

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $144.22

State minimum hourly wage: $11.00

Idaho

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $196.07

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Illinois

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $114.72

State minimum hourly wage: $13.00

Indiana

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $142.49

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Iowa

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $182.64

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Kansas

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $123.81

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Kentucky

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $158.55

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Maryland

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $190.06

State minimum hourly wage: $13.25

Minnesota

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $189.08

State minimum hourly wage: $8.63 for companies with revenue under $500,000; $10.59 for companies making more

Montana

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $166.70

State minimum hourly wage: $9.95 for companies with gross sales over $110,000; $4 for business not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less

Nebraska

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $202.91

State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees

Nevada

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $136.09

State minimum hourly wage: $9.50 with health insurance provided; $10.50 without health insurance

New York

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $148.73

State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and NYC)

North Carolina

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $147.07

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Ohio

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $168.34

State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else

Oregon

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $189.93

State minimum hourly wage: $13.50

South Carolina

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $170.74

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Tennessee

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $154.66

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Texas

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $143.61

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Utah

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $126.36

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Vermont

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $171.24

State minimum hourly wage: $13.18 for employers with two or more employees

Virginia

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $122.33

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

Washington

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $201.90

State minimum hourly wage: $15.74

West Virginia

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $116.37

State minimum hourly wage: $8.75 for companies with six or more employees at one location

Wisconsin

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $179.92

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Wyoming

Average hourly wage for anesthesiologists: $98.94

State minimum hourly wage: $5.15 for companies exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act