Anesthesiologist, CRNA pay: Stats to know 

Pay increases for certified registered nurse anesthetists outpace increases for anesthesiologists and other hospital-based providers, according to a report from healthcare consulting firm Veralon.

Here are two compensation breakdowns for anesthesiologists and CRNAs to know:

Annual compensation for anesthesia providers

25th 50th 75th 90th Anesthesiologists $409,000 $487,000 $560,000 $662,000 CRNA $197,000 $221,000 $246,000 $275,000

Annual increase in compensation from 2017 to 2022