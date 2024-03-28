Anesthesia

Anesthesiologist, CRNA pay: Stats to know 

Patsy Newitt -  

Pay increases for certified registered nurse anesthetists outpace increases for anesthesiologists and other hospital-based providers, according to a report from healthcare consulting firm Veralon. 

Here are two compensation breakdowns for anesthesiologists and CRNAs to know:

Annual compensation for anesthesia providers

 

25th

50th

75th

90th

Anesthesiologists

$409,000

$487,000

$560,000

$662,000

CRNA

$197,000

$221,000

$246,000

$275,000

Annual increase in compensation from 2017 to 2022

 

25th

50th

75th

90th

Anesthesiologists

2%

2.2%

2.4%

2.7%

CRNA

5.1%

4.5%

4.7%

5%

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast