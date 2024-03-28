Anesthesiologist, CRNA pay: Stats to know 

Pay increases for certified registered nurse anesthetists outpace increases for anesthesiologists and other hospital-based providers, according to a report from healthcare consulting firm Veralon.
Here are two compensation breakdowns for anesthesiologists and CRNAs to know:
Annual compensation for anesthesia providers
|
25th
|
50th
|
75th
|
90th
|
Anesthesiologists
|
$409,000
|
$487,000
|
$560,000
|
$662,000
|
CRNA
|
$197,000
|
$221,000
|
$246,000
|
$275,000
Annual increase in compensation from 2017 to 2022
|
25th
|
50th
|
75th
|
90th
|
Anesthesiologists
|
2%
|
2.2%
|
2.4%
|
2.7%
|
CRNA
|
5.1%
|
4.5%
|
4.7%
|
5%