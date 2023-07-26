Anesthesiologist begins trial for viral dancing video filmed during surgery

A trial for an anesthesiologist who "danced, gestured and appeared to sing along to music" in a video filmed during a 2017 surgery began July 26, according to a report from Courtroom View Network.

Roland Pinkney, MD, the anesthesiologist in the procedure, accompanied Windell Boutte, MD, the procedure's surgeon, in a video that went viral and received over a million views.

The patient who filed the lawsuit was under anesthesia when the video was recorded, and she claims it was filmed "without her knowledge or consent, and left her severely emotionally scarred," according to the report.

Dr. Pinkney claims the patient signed a form consenting to videos and photos during the procedure. However, Dr. Boutte also maintained these claims during her own legal and disciplinary proceedings, which resulted in $200,000 in state penalties and a suspended license, according to the report.

While the anesthesiologist is facing one claim, Dr. Boutte has been called the "dancing doctor" in headlines, as numerous patients have filed claims against her for making viral dancing and singing videos during surgeries.