An anesthesiologist's guide to running a successful ASC: 'Education, incentive, efficiency'

Inflation, supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages are three of the most-discussed factors in successful practice management in 2023.

However, many industry experts, including Kimberly Cantees, MD, clinical director for anesthesiology and perioperative medicine for UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, have said the benefits of ASCs outweigh their challenges and that she expects the migration of physicians to ASCs to continue.

"Physician pay has decreased in the inpatient and outpatient settings over the years. Why would a physician not choose to work in an ambulatory setting? The patients are healthier, more motivated and the outcomes are positive. Not to mention the added benefit of better work-life balance and all that means to an individual. No hospital discharge, home at the time that the ambulatory surgery center chooses to end the day."

Dr. Cantees recently connected with Becker's to share her keys to successful ASC management as the industry continues to evolve.

Q: What would you put on a "successful ASC management" cheat sheet?

Dr. Kimberly Cantees: Hospital administration and medical staff (surgeons and anesthesiologists) must be in agreement about the types of cases and the medical complexity of cases that can be performed in ambulatory surgery centers. With the CMS discontinuation of the "inpatient procedure" identification for certain orthopedic and spine procedures, cases are identified as ambulatory surgical cases and moved out of the hospital surgical suite. We have found at our institution that our surgical colleagues are often reluctant to move from the hospital to the ambulatory surgical centers, and the request for movement to the ASC has had to be reinforced (as not optional) by our hospital administration.

There must be adequate incentive to move into the ambulatory center for staff members and physicians. This can be time and or financial incentives.

Education and continuing education is essential for all levels of staff, including members of the anesthesia care team. The care of patients in ambulatory settings differs in many ways from the care of the patient in the hospital setting, with the main focus on patient safety and efficiency.

Patient satisfaction is paramount in the ambulatory setting; hospitable client-facing staff, easy parking, efficiency and coffee and food for families during the wait and families and the patient post-op are key.





