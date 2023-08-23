American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology award winners

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology presented seven annual recognition awards, each honoring one individual who has made "significant contributions to the development of nurse anesthesia in the United States," according to the AANA.

Here is a list of the annual recognition awards and each 2023 recipient, followed by a brief description of each award:

Agatha Hodgins Award for Outstanding Accomplishment: Janice Izlar, DNAP, CRNA, former AANA president.

The award recognizes an individual who has advanced the art and science of nurse anesthesia.

Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award: Susan Parry McMullan, PhD, CRNA, associate professor and director of the nurse anesthesia program at University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The award recognizes a certified registered nurse anesthetist for their contribution to nurse anesthetist education.

Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Practitioner Award: Suzie Newell, DNP, CRNA, chief CRNA in obstetrics at Cincinnati-based Capital Anesthesia Solutions.

The award recognizes the accomplishments of a CRNA who provides care directly to patients.

Ira P. Gunn Award for Outstanding Professional Advocacy: Michael MacKinnon, DNP, CRNA, associate professor and assistant director of the CRNA Program at San Diego-based National University.

The award recognizes an individual who has made legislative, legal and/or regulatory contributions to the nurse anesthesia field.

Clinical Instructor of the Year Award: Randy Cima, CRNA, educator at Portland-based Oregon Health and Science University's nurse anesthesia program.

The award recognizes an individual for their contributions within teaching nurse anesthesia students in the clinical area.

Didactic Instructor of the Year Award: Courtney Brown, PhD, CRNA, assistant professor and interim director at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest School of Medicine's CRNA program.

The award recognizes an individual for their contributions to student nurse anesthetists' education within the classroom.

Program Director of the Year Award: Lisa Thiemann, PhD, CRNA, director of the nurse anesthesia educational program at Milwaukee-based Marquette University.

The award recognizes a CRNA for their contributions to the educational process of student nurse anesthetists.