AANA posts new guidelines on weight loss drugs

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has published new guidelines for treating patients using glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda or Zepbound.

GLP-1 agonists, which were designed to manage Type 2 diabetes but in some cases are approved for weight loss, help patients feel full sooner. However, they also slow gastric emptying, according to a March 11 press release.

Clinical guidelines call for fasting prior to anesthesia because food remaining in a patient's stomach can cause serious complications such as vomiting and food aspiration.

Due to the risks delayed gastric emptying can present, the AANA suggests providers may need to do additional screenings such as a point-of-care ultrasound of a patient's stomach contents before surgery.

If the ultrasound indicates that gastric contents are present or if imaging is inconclusive, the surgical team may consider delaying an elective procedure or proceeding as "full stomach" to mitigate the risks of regurgitation and aspiration while intubated for anesthesia care, according to the release.

Other recommendations include potentially instructing patients to refrain from the use of GLP-1s one day to one week before procedures.