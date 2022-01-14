5 ways orthopedics is affecting anesthesia

Listen
The administration of anesthesia in orthopedic cases remains a desirable line of business, Tony Mira, CEO and founder of Anesthesia Business Consultants, wrote in a recent blog post.
Anesthesia Business Consultants tracked orthopedic procedures for 10 client practices from January 2016 to June 2021, focusing on the mix of payers and procedures performed.
Here are five things to know from his analysis and review:
- Total orthopedic revenue for these practices was flat for the first three years and then up 2 percent in 2019.
- Total orthopedic case volume has remained relatively consistent at about 31 percent, with a slight drop in 2021.
- Mr. Mira said he anticipates at least a 7 percent increase in revenue for 2021 compared to 2020.
- When looking at total hip and knee replacements and arthroscopic procedures, the only category that increased in volume was the percentage of total hip replacements, which went from 2 percent in 2016 to 2.5 percent in 2020.
- The analysis found a consistent migration of contracted commercial cases to public payers.