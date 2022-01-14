5 ways orthopedics is affecting anesthesia

The administration of anesthesia in orthopedic cases remains a desirable line of business, Tony Mira, CEO and founder of Anesthesia Business Consultants, wrote in a recent blog post.

Anesthesia Business Consultants tracked orthopedic procedures for 10 client practices from January 2016 to June 2021, focusing on the mix of payers and procedures performed.

Here are five things to know from his analysis and review: