5 numbers troubling anesthesiologists

Here are five numbers that may be troubling anesthesiologists.

This information comes from Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023" and Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023."

10 percent: The income disparity between male and female anesthesiologist income, with it favoring men.

35 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists that reported being burned out.

43 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who take on extra work to supplement their income.

58 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists that feel fairly paid.

87 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who have not sought professional help for burnout.