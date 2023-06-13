5 numbers troubling anesthesiologists

Here are five numbers that may be troubling anesthesiologists.
This information comes from Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023" and Medscape's "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report 2023."
10 percent: The income disparity between male and female anesthesiologist income, with it favoring men.
35 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists that reported being burned out.
43 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who take on extra work to supplement their income.
58 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists that feel fairly paid.
87 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who have not sought professional help for burnout.