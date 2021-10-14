3 key considerations in anesthesia practice management

Practice management has become a critical aspect of anesthesiology, particularly with payer and facility contracting.

Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO, laid out practical strategies for anesthesia practices to exert control in their facilities in a recent blog post.

His three suggestions:

1. Customer service. Practices should have ongoing and meaningful dialogue with customers and administration.

2. Data sharing. The greatest challenges facing anesthesia practices are revenue and staff retention, and "the only way to reset those expectations is by sharing data," Mr. Mira wrote.

3. Working with administration. Anesthesia practices should be proactive in identifying opportunities for improvement through communication with facility administrators.

