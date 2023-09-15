3 anesthesia mega groups to know

Here are three major anesthesia groups to know:

North American Partners in Anesthesia: North American Partners in Anesthesia was founded by physicians in 1986. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company supports more than 500 healthcare facilities nationwide.

NorthStar Anesthesia: NorthStar Anesthesia supports more than 200 hospitals and 2,000 clinicians in more than 20 states. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company was founded by an anesthesiologist and a CRNA.

US Anesthesia Partners: Headquartered in Dallas, US Anesthesia Partners has more than 5,000 clinical team members. The physician-led company serves Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Washington, D.C.