Here are two anesthesia legal battles Becker's has reported on since Dec. 21:

1. An anesthesiologist affiliated with Northwell Health has been arrested for allegedly giving a woman anesthesia without her knowledge and sexually abusing her on multiple occasions.

2. Four anesthesia practices are suing CMS and HHS, among other parties, alleging CMS' methodology for calculating reimbursements is illegal in its inclusion of costs associated with nonphysician practitioners.