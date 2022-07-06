Private equity and ASCs: 5 updates in 2 weeks

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five private equity updates since June 21:

1. An affiliate of Capitol Pain Institute, an interventional pain management provider, and Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm, partnered to create a physician-led consolidation platform.

2. The Federal Trade Commission has taken aim against a private equity firms' healthcare deal in a move regulators say could spell trouble for other healthcare agreements the agency deems anticompetitive. 

3. Private equity acquisitions of gastrointestinal groups grew by 28 percent last year  — growth that is expected to continue throughout this year. Here are three physicians' viewpoints on private equity. 

4. Private equity-backed, Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co, a musculoskeletal practice management platform and value-based platform, has had a huge year of growth. Here are seven moves to know. 

5. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners said June 21 it is buying a majority stake in the revenue cycle management company Aspirion. 

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers