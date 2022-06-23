Capitol Pain Institute, private equity firm partner to create pain management platform

An affiliate of Capitol Pain Institute, an interventional pain management provider, and Iron Path Capital, a private equity firm, partnered to create a physician-led consolidation platform.

Capitol Pain Institute plans to build a national platform by affiliating with independent pain management practices and building new clinics. The goal of the platform is to support corporate functions at affiliated practices, according to a June 23 news release.

Capitol Pain Institute has ASCs and clinics throughout Texas, Ohio and Kentucky. In addition to interventional pain management, the provider offers spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, interspinous stabilization and fixation and posterior SI joint fusion.

This transaction is Iron Path Capital's third platform investment since its founding in 2021.