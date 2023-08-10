5 companies leading the charge for private equity in ASCs

Here are five private equity-backed ASC-focused companies making waves in the surgery center space:

AmSurg

ASC operator and physician services company Envision has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg, which is backed by private equity firm KKR, will buy all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million.

Compass Surgical Partners

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners, which is backed by KKR, are partnering to grow outpatient surgical care.

GI Alliance

In September, GI Alliance finalized its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, has formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System, its third in 2023, following its partnerships with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Columbus-based Ohio Health earlier this year.

United Digestive

United Digestive, which is backed by private equity firm Kohlberg & Company, has added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.