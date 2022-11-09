Total joints and ASCs: 3 leaders' thoughts

Three leaders joined Becker's to discuss the addition of total joint service lines to ASCs:

Brenda Carter. Administrator of Wilmington (N.C.) Surgcare: The future looks bright for more total joint cases in the ASC, along with spine and cardiology. The push to the ASC creates a better patient experience, reduces costs and can ease the burden on overwhelmed, understaffed hospital facilities. However, insurance carriers will need to revisit the procedures previously only allowed in the hospital setting to create an easy transition to ASCs. As the carriers have historically been slow to respond to changing trends, this may initially present some challenges.

Vishal Mehta, MD. President and Managing Partner of the Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute (Geneva, Ill.): We will continue to grow by bringing more total joint cases and spine cases to our ASC. We will also continue to grow our practice organically, as there is continued strong demand for high quality and easily accessible musculoskeletal care.

Jeany Dunaway, RN. Administrator at Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center: We started our total joint program in 2021 and have had a slow start, but I'm really excited to see the program ramping up as both the surgeons and our staff become more comfortable with the processes. It's exciting to see the excellent results our patients are experiencing and how pleased they are with our services. I think the continued issues with procurement of equipment, supplies and medications are always going to make me nervous going forward. The shortages we have experienced over the last year are many and varied. Let's face it — there isn't a rhyme or reason to some of them. So anything I can't get a grasp on makes me nervous.