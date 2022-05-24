- Florida, Colorado orthopedic surgeons log 1st shoulder replacements with Exactech device

Sean Grey, MD, orthopedic surgeon with Fort Collins, Colo.-based Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's Bradley Schoch, MD, performed the first total shoulder arthroplasties with orthopedic devicemaker Exactech's new Equinoxe Laser Cage Glenoid.

Dr. Schoch, who operates out of Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville, Fla., campus, and Dr. Grey are two of the device's design surgeons, Exactech said May 24. The implant is available in standard and augmented options and features a central bone cage and three cage pegs made of porous, 3D-printed titanium.

The device is in pilot launch in the U.S.