DISC expanding access to minimally invasive spine surgery with new ASC

TriasMD, DISC Sports & Spine Center's parent company, is bringing its new ASC, the DISC Surgery Center at Gateway, onboard by investing in new equipment in order to expand access to minimally invasive spine care in the region.

TriasMD acquired the Valencia, Calif.-based facility in February. The investment will provide new equipment such as the Zeiss operating microscope, new spine tables and microsurgical instruments, beginning the ASC's integration into the data/evidence-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, according to a June 28 press release DISC shared with Becker's.

Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, surgeons at the ASC will treat various spine conditions, such as sciatica, scoliosis, spinal stenosis, cervical radiculopathy, herniated discs and brain and spine tumors, according to the release.