American Academy of Ophthalmology launches new professional group

The American Academy of Ophthalmology has established a new membership group, the American Academy of Ophthalmic Professionals, to support the professional interests of technicians, ophthalmic assistants, photographers, nurses, orthoptists and other members of the clinical team.

The group will begin admitting members in August. Members will have expanded opportunities for career advancement, access to up-to-date information in the field and a new technician learning track, according to a July 5 press release.

New resources include new learning courses, an online community letting clinical staff connect in real time, a clinical team newsletter, tips for clinic flows and discounts on coding tools.