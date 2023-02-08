7 things to know about Woolfson Eye Institute

Sandy Springs, Ga.-based Woolfson Eye Institute is a rapidly growing physician-owned practice serving patients in the Southeast. Here are seven things to know about the practice:

1. In 2002, ophthalmologist Jonathan Woolfson, MD, and optometrist Tom Spetalnick, OD, established Custom Laser Eye, which eventually became Woolfson Eye Institute.

2. Dr. Woolfson is a LASIK expert who was trained on the procedure when it was still in its infancy.

3. By 2020, Woolfson had a specialist in nearly every branch of eye care, from cornea to retina care and more.

4. Woolfson has 12 practice locations in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, recently opening a new facility in Canton, Ga.

5. Woolfson has 24 physicians and optometrists on staff across its locations.

6. Woolfson has one ASC located in Atlanta.

7. In October, Woolfson converted its Snellville, Ga., practice into a referral center for surgical and ophthalmic care.