3D printing, augmented reality combined in new procedure

Surgeons at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel, performed a novel eye surgery using 3D printing and augmented reality, according to a Jan. 5 report from 3D Printing Industry.

The surgery, which treated an eye socket fracture, used a 3D-printed model to reconstruct the shape of the floor of the patient's eye socket, the report said. During the operation, one physician wore Microsoft HoloLens AR glasses, which let them place the 3D model over the patient's head as a guide.

The technology helped the surgical team reduce the procedure time to an hour and a half, the report said.

Read more details here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.