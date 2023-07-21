Baptist Health opens outpatient medical center in Kentucky

Baptist Health opened a new outpatient medical center in Louisville, Ky., ABC affiliate WHAS11 reported July 20.

The medical center includes an ASC, urgent care center, community pharmacy and physician practices. It was built on the site of a former local inn.

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is a 10 time recipient of the best places to work in Kentucky, making the medical center an expansion of the city's healthcare services and economy, Mayor of Louisville Craig Greenburg said at a ribbon cutting for the center.