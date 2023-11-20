ASC activity in the South: 4 notes

Here are four updates on ASC activity in the South that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 14:

1. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital unveiled a new medical arts pavilion featuring an ASC and state-of-the-art outpatient services, including same-day surgical care, diagnostic procedures and specialty clinics.

2. Two of the largest hospital systems in Chattanooga, Tenn., partnered to build a $23.2 million ASC inside a former U.S. Xpress office building.

3. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is set to begin construction on its new spine and joint surgical center.

4. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., was granted conditional approval from the state to build an ASC.