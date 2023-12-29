5 new ASCs in December 

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five new ASCs opened or announced in December:

1. Bon Secours is nearing completion on a new $80 million, 98,000-square-foot facility in Suffolk, Va., that will feature an expanded ASC.

2. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health plans to open a new four-story, 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in February. 

3. Cottage Health and Alta Orthopaedics joined forces on a new ASC in Santa Barbara, Calif.

4. Healthcare real estate company Hammes completed a 43,000-square-foot ASC and medical office building in McAllen, Texas. 

5. Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopedic Specialists has a $16.2 million ASC in the works. 

