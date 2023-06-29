Total Joints in ASCs: Best Ideas for a Successful Program

At the 20th Annual Spine, Orthopedic + Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference, attendees gathered to discuss the best ideas for a successful total joint program in ASCs.
The panel featured Katie Pierson, Administrator of Spicewood Surgery Center, Chris Nanson, MD, Program Director at the Oregon Surgical Institute, and James Loging, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Palmetto Bone and Joint. The discussion was moderated by Laura Dyrda, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of Becker's Healthcare. The panelists shared their insight and experiences on how to build a successful total joints program in an ASC setting.
Key Takeaways:
- Prioritize patient engagement and education, standardize protocols and procedures, and partner with multiple vendors to achieve the best pricing to ensure a smooth transition from hospital settings to ASCs for total joint replacements.
- Efficiency is key in total joint replacement programs, and hiring the right administrator and finding a leader for the team is essential in building a team environment.
- Having navigators in place to help with total joint procedures in ASCs is essential, and siloing navigators to certain physicians and collecting data to show why it's important to consolidate vendors to get the best price possible when it comes to implants and device companies can amplify output.
- Space is a major factor when it comes to performing total joint surgeries, and maximizing usage of available space is important even in states with certificate of need laws that limit available space.