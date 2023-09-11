The 5 highest paid healthcare CEOs make $145.7M

The five highest-paid healthcare CEOs made a total of $145.7 million in 2022, according to data from research firm Equilar provided to Becker's on Aug. 25.

Total compensation includes information disclosed in company proxy statements, including base salary, bonus, stock awards and option awards, as well as other benefits and perks.

1. Albert Bourla, PhD, Pfizer (New York City) — $30.54 million

2. Christopher Viehbacher, Biogen (Cambridge, Mass.) — $30.49 million

3. Ari Bousbib, IQVIA Holdings (Durham, N.C.) — $29.71 million

4. Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Mass.) — $28.21 million

5. Franis deSouza, Illumina (San Diego) — $26.75 million *Mr. deSouza left the CEO position June 11.