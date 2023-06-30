5 nurse, staff trends for ASCs heading into the back half of 2023

Medical groups and ASCs are facing similar staffing challenges as competition stays hot for nurse and office staff roles.

MGMA released its Datadive Management and Staff Compensation Data Report June, detailing key statistics about nurse pay and medical group hiring. Here are five key trends for ASCs to know:

1. Nurse pay in all positions jumped 8.5 percent on average for all positions from 2021-22. Registered nurse pay increased by $5.80 per hour over that time frame, according to the MGMA report.

2. Nearly 100,000 registered nurses left the field during the pandemic, according to MGMA, and 46 percent of medical groups' nurse hiring and recruiting efforts worsened in the last year.

3. Thirty-five percent of medical groups have added or increased benefits for employees in the last year, according to an MGMA Stat poll released in June, which was a 10 percentage point increase from the year prior.

4. Medical groups not changing benefits this year said they are considering changes to their employee contributions to 401(k) match, paid sick leave and mental health days, tenure-based PTO for employees to earn more time off, and new pet insurance and legal aid offerings.

5. Many group practices also said they are expanding benefit offerings for professional development and providing access to certifications, training or improved tuition reimbursement to attract high-demand candidates.