5 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are five ASCs that posted job listings seeking administrators in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center in Dallas, operated by Houston-based HCA Healthcare, is hiring an administrator.

2. Huntington Beach (Calif.) Hospital is seeking an administrator for its ambulatory surgery division.

3. Novant Health is looking for an administrator to run multiple facilities in Charlotte, N.C.

4. SCA Health is hiring an administrator for its Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center in Portland.

5. Prince Frederick (Md.) Surgery Center, part of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, is seeking an administrator.