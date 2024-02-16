40+ statistics on physician retirement

Here are more than 40 key statistics on physician retirement, according to Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement 2023 Report." The report surveyed 1,017 physicians across more than 29 specialities between May 4 and June 15.

When physicians are aiming to retire from medicine: 

In their mid- to late 60s: 

All physicians: 28%

Men: 38%

Women: 29%

In their 70s: 

All physicians: 25%

Men: 31%

Women: 15%

In their early 60s: 

All physicians: 19%

Men: 19%

Women: 24%

In their 50s:

All physicians: 16%

Men: 12%

Women: 21%

In their 40s:

All physicians: 2%

Men: 1%

Women: 2%

Why physicians hope to work into their late 60s and beyond: 

  • They have more to contribute as a physician: 63% 
  • Medicine is their passion: 35% 
  • Medicine is their identity: 31% 
  • They don't expect to save enough to retire sooner: 26% 
  • Nothing interests them like medicine: 25% 
  • Concern for patient well-being: 23%

Why physicians want to retire by their target age:

  • Burnout from medicine: 74% of physicians
  • Expect to have enough saved to live comfortably: 68%
  • Would have time to pursue personal passions: 61%
  • Family deserves more time: 45%
  • Personal health concerns: 13%
  • Other: 3%

How much money physicians have saved for retirement:

  • All physicians: $3 million
  • Men: $3.4 million 
  • Women: $2.2 million

How much money physicians think is needed for a comfortable retirement:

  • All physicians: $3.9 million
  • Men: $4.1 million 
  • Women: $3.6 million

The retirement goals for physicians outside of medicine:

  • Traveling: 84% of physicians
  • Leisure activities: 78%
  • Dining out: 28%
  • Charitable contributions: 27%
  • Financial gifting to family: 27%
  • Investments: 21%
  • Second home: 17%
  • Other: 7%

The retirement goals for physicians looking to stay current on medicine in retirement:

  • Tracking new medical developments: 55%
  • Reading medical journals: 47%
  • Participating in medical societies: 25%





