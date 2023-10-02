4 ASC leadership milestones and moves in September

Here are four ASC leaders who made headlines in the last month, as reported by Becker's since Sept. 13:

1. David Kim, MD, was appointed CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, a Fountain Valley, Calif.-based medical group encompassing MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians and more than 200 outpatient care centers. Dr. Kim connected with Becker's to discuss his plans for his new role, his healthcare philosophy and more.

2. Eric Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners, joined the board of directors for Teladoc, a virtual care company. In addition, Surgery Partners has hit milestones such as a 70 percent increase in earnings during Mr. Evans' tenure.

3. Jim Becker, CEO of TriasMD, and Karen Reiter, vice president of operations and payer management, are optimistic about the future of spine ASCs. Mr. Becker and Ms. Reiter shared their plans for DISC's ASC network and how they are managing some of the top challenges affecting practices.

4. Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, earns $11 million annually, according to the AFL-CIO. This makes Dr. Sutaria one of the highest-paid CEOs in healthcare.