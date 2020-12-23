38 ASC, management company leadership moves in 2020

There were 38 leadership moves at ASCs and management companies in 2020:

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners welcomed Steve Marshall as vice president of integration, according to an Aug. 17 LinkedIn post.

Early in the year, Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners appointed three executives as it transitioned from being an ASC-focused company to a physician services company. In July, longtime Advisory Board executive Laurie Sprung joined Covenant's board of directors.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare selected a new ambulatory surgery vice president of operations for its Gulf Coast Division. Michael Nelson assumed the role Aug. 17, overseeing operations, business development and physician partnerships for 10 surgery centers in the Houston and South Texas markets.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners welcomed Sandy Stillman-Alvin as executive administrator.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named Ron Baker president of NueHealth. NueHealth has partnered with more than 20 health systems and is affiliated with more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers.

Dave Ewing was named vice president of business development at Compass Surgical Partners, according to a July 1 announcement. Mr. Ewing will lead CSP's western territory.

Nashville-based Envision Healthcare installed Wessel Booysen as executive vice president and chief financial officer July 13, and onboarded Ilene Moore as senior vice president and general counsel Aug. 1.

Wael Barsoum, MD, transitioned out of his post as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida to join HOPCo, the owner of orthopedic specialty practices including Phoenix-based The CORE Institute.

ValueHealth named former Cerner executive Don Bisbee its new president, the company announced June 11.

Patrick Conway, MD, announced on Twitter June 9 that he joined Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum as CEO of Care Solutions.

John Carradine brings more than 40 years of information technology experience to Surgical Notes as the company's new CFO.

After Christopher Holden's resignation Feb. 5, Envision tapped James Rechtin to take over as president and CEO.

In January, Eric Evans succeeded Wayne DeVeydt as CEO of Surgery Partners.

Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health hired Brad Pollard as vice president of business development.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Joe Eazor president and CEO of its revenue cycle services arm, Conifer Health Solutions.

ASC developer Medical Facilities Corp. named John Schario COO.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare named Henry Howe CFO, Sean Tussey chief accounting officer, Beth Sweetman chief people and culture officer, Meg Lafave senior vice president of people and government affairs and April Zepeda vice president of communications for Envision's medical group.

Medical Facilities Corp., added Lois Cormack to its board.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin installed industry veteran LoAnn Vande Leest, BSN, as executive director of ASCs.

Jeff Snodgrass is the new president of AmSurg, one of the country's largest ASC operators and the ambulatory division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners added Chad Baldwin as executive vice president and chief development officer and Phyllis Smith, DNP as senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Flagship Healthcare Properties added Blake Bratcher to serve as executive vice president, leading decisions on Flagship's ASC strategy and portfolio.

The Chartis Group named Roger Ray, MD, chief physician executive.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners named Ann Shimek, BSN, RN, CASC, senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates installed Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, as senior clinical manager in July.

Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists appointed Geoffrey Smith executive director and Michele Flavin CFO.

