Surgical Notes names new CFO

John Carradine will bring more than 40 years of information technology experience to Surgical Notes as the company's new CFO.

Mr. Carradine will oversee the company's financial, administrative, legal and compliance activities. He'll develop Surgical Notes' business strategy and work to support the company's growth efforts.

He comes to Surgical Notes after a tenure at A-LIGN Compliance and Security, where he served as CFO and COO.

Surgical Notes CEO and President Randy Bishop spoke highly of Mr. Carradine, saying, "With his impressive work history and experience in both compliance and healthcare, John brings proven skills to Surgical Notes that will help us continue to grow our brand and maintain our ASC leadership position."

