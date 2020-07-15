NueHealth snags St. Luke's Health System executive to serve as president

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named former Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System chief patient experience officer Ron Baker president of NueHealth.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Baker will oversee strategic growth initiatives and develop relationships with ValueHealth's anchor health system partners.

2. At St. Luke's, Mr. Baker oversaw the development and implementation of patient experience initiatives.

3. Mr. Baker has made value-based care a key initiative of his going forward. He said: "NueHealth will not only continue to manage outpatient services for our network partners, but will ensure they are the winners in the transition to value-based care. I'm both thrilled and humbled to be part of what's already a great organization and to take it to the next level across the country."

4. NueHealth has partnered with more than 20 health systems and is affiliated with more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers.

