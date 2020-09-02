Covenant Physician Partners adds 2 to leadership team

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners made a pair of executive appointments earlier this year.

Chad Baldwin was named executive vice president and chief development officer, and Phyllis Smith, DNP, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Mr. Baldwin joined Covenant after a tenure at U.S. Urology Partners, where he was chief development officer.

Dr. Smith comes to Covenant from Walgreens Health, where she oversaw strategy for clinical programs and information technology.

