Wisconsin system onboards executive director of ASCs: 5 details

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin installed industry veteran LoAnn Vande Leest, BSN, as executive director of ASCs.

Five things to know:

1. Ms. Vande Leest assumed the role Aug. 24, tasked with overseeing four surgery centers, according to a LinkedIn post.

2. As the owner of LVL Consulting, she offers consulting services for ASC leadership, team development, survey readiness and project work.

3. Ms. Vande Leest has experience as a surveyor for the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

4. She is the former CEO of Copper Ridge Surgery Center in Traverse City, Mich., and the former administrator of Franklin, Wis.-based The Surgery Center.

5. Ms. Vande Leest is a past president of the Association of Wisconsin Surgery Centers.

