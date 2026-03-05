PeaceHealth names new senior vice president of ambulatory services

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has appointed Brooke Lippincott as senior vice president of ambulatory services.

In the role, Ms. Lippincott will lead the strategic, operational and financial direction of PeaceHealth’s outpatient care line, according to a March 4 news release from the organization.

She will help PeaceHealth strengthen access, quality, patient experience and long‑term sustainability across its primary care and specialty care clinics.

Ms. Lippincott joins PeaceHealth from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, where she served as senior vice president and chief ambulatory officer.

Ms. Lippincott will start in the new role March 23, the release said.